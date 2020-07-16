Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot, expects to recover

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: Megan Thee Stallion attends the Coach 1941 fashion show during February 2020 – New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot multiple times, but expects to fully recover. The 25-year-old said in an Instagram post Wednesday that she had gunshot wounds from a crime committed against her Sunday with the intent to harm her and feels lucky to be alive. She did not say who shot her or why, and Los Angeles police had no immediate comment.

Police confirmed that rapper Tory Lanez, who was with Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills that night, was arrested on a concealed weapons charge. Messages sent to the rappers’ representatives seeking more details were not immediately returned.