DALLAS (KDAF) — In the game of life, there is no timeline when it comes to success. That is what Barbara and Stan Ingram hope to inspire seniors to strive for.

Barbara Ingram is a fifth semester Harvard student. Her drive to continue learning came around the COVID-19 pandemic where she began reading the dictionary to stay mentally stimulated. While the road to an Ivy League did not come easy, registration and zoom were two of many hurdles Barbara had to endure when reaching this goal, but she did not give up.

Stan Ingram is a recently retired banker who has stood by his wife’s side throughout this journey. After his retirement and with direction from his doctor, Stan went back to work full time in a different field.

Now, with everything they have experienced, the two are encouraging others around DFW to continue learning to help stay mentally well regardless of their age.

Barbara also has a billboard located on Park Lane and Greenville Ave about a block away from North Park Shopping Center.

They will be volunteering at senior living facilities throughout DFW this fall. To find where they will be speaking, email them at barbaraingram38@gmail.com or call 469-834-0181.