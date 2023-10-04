The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the fall season which means wine festivals galore! The seventh annual McKinney Wine and Music Festival is no exception to the fun!

The festival will feature hundreds of wineries, grape stomping competitions, and food and shopping vendors as well! In terms of the music aspect of the festival, is any festival complete without live music?

“Three bands will be featured on the TTexas Credit Union Main Stage set on the water’s edge! Enjoy live music while you taste wine, and shop with local vendors! The lineup includes: Downtown Fever, Maylee Thomas Band and a closing act that will be announced soon!” the festival website read.

