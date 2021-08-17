McKinney school officials cancel elective course in response to new law

MCKINNEY (KDAF) — The McKinney school district has canceled its Youth and Government elective option in response to a new law social studies law passed in this year’s legislative session, according to an article in The Texas Tribune.

In 2005, the district added the Youth and Government program as a club and seven middle school students were elected as “governors”.

The article states that the district then added the program as an elective option in 2017, where students could get credit hours for participating in the program.

The article then goes on to say the move is in response to House Bill 3979, which does not go into effect until Sept. 1.

In an email sent to school administrators obtained by The Texas Tribune, a curriculum coordinator attributed this decision to this exerpt in the bill,

“… no school district or teacher shall require, make part of a course, or award course grading or credit including extra credit for, political activism, lobbying, or efforts to persuade members of the legislative or executive branch to take specific actions by direct communication at the local, state or federal level, or any practicum or like activity involving social or public policy advocacy…” House Bill 3979, Texas

It was pointed out by the Tribune, though, that the law only applies to social studies courses and not elective options like the Youth and Government course.