Mckenna Grace and her Dad Ross joined us to tell us about “The Bad Seed Returns”. Mckenna plays the main character Emma a Psychopath. Ross jokes it wasn’t too hard a stretch for her to get into character. Mckenna and Ross have written a lot together and hope to get more shows made soon.

“The Bad Seed Returns” Premieres Monday September 5th at 8pm.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 1, 2022