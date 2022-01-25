DALLAS (KDAF) — Maverick Fitness says it will donate $60,000 to local nonprofits in 2022.

Headquartered in Frisco, TX, Maverick is the second-largest franchisee for Orangetheory Fitness, with 34
studios serving more than 13,000 members, and says it makes it a priority to give back to the communities they serve.

In 2017, they created a nonprofit initiative called OrangeLove where a charity is chosen monthly to be the recipient of a cash donation.

“Orangetheory Fitness’s compassion for the children we serve, and their families directly impacts our mission to ensure children experiencing homelessness feel seen, loved and celebrated,” Tabatha Gonzalez-Olaechea, SVP of The Birthday Party Project, said in a press release. “We are honored to work alongside our generous corporate partner to continue moving our mission forward and bring JOY to children at a time when they need it most.”

Maverick Fitness, Orangetheory giving back to the community

Here is a list of this year’s recipients:

  • January – Musician on Call
  • February – Literacy Achieves
  • March – Children’s Health
  • April – The Birthday Party Project
  • May – Dallas Tennis Association
  • June – Habitat for Humanity
  • July – Special Olympics
  • August – CitySquare
  • September – Recover Resource Council
  • October – Ally’s Wish
  • November – Freedom Mobility Foundation
  • December – North Texas Food Bank

For more information on Maverick Fitness, click here.