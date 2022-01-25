DALLAS (KDAF) — Maverick Fitness says it will donate $60,000 to local nonprofits in 2022.
Headquartered in Frisco, TX, Maverick is the second-largest franchisee for Orangetheory Fitness, with 34
studios serving more than 13,000 members, and says it makes it a priority to give back to the communities they serve.
In 2017, they created a nonprofit initiative called OrangeLove where a charity is chosen monthly to be the recipient of a cash donation.
“Orangetheory Fitness’s compassion for the children we serve, and their families directly impacts our mission to ensure children experiencing homelessness feel seen, loved and celebrated,” Tabatha Gonzalez-Olaechea, SVP of The Birthday Party Project, said in a press release. “We are honored to work alongside our generous corporate partner to continue moving our mission forward and bring JOY to children at a time when they need it most.”
Maverick Fitness, Orangetheory giving back to the community
Here is a list of this year’s recipients:
- January – Musician on Call
- February – Literacy Achieves
- March – Children’s Health
- April – The Birthday Party Project
- May – Dallas Tennis Association
- June – Habitat for Humanity
- July – Special Olympics
- August – CitySquare
- September – Recover Resource Council
- October – Ally’s Wish
- November – Freedom Mobility Foundation
- December – North Texas Food Bank
For more information on Maverick Fitness, click here.