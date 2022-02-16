MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – After five years in charge of the Marshall football program, Jake Griedl left for Bastrop High School in Texas. Today, the Mavericks announced his replacement. Marshall introduced Jack Alvarez as the school’s athletic director and new head football coach today in front of faculty and staff in the Y.A Tittle Locker Room on Marshall’s campus.



Alvarez spent the last two seasons at Cuero High School where he lead the program to an 18-8 record with two playoff appearances. The head coach comes to Marshall with 24 years of head coaching experience, including a 193-93 overall record. Alvarez lead Ennis High School to a state championship in 2014 and has appeared in two other title games across his career.



“I know this is not my home, but I feel like I’m home,” said Alvarez, who admitted he thought he would finish his career in Cuero. The opportunity to be closer to his grandkids, though, was too good to pass up. “I’ll get to enjoy my grandkids. I’m not getting any younger and I don’t want them growing up and not know who Pops is. So that’s exciting for me to get to help those kids grow up and still get to do the thing I love, which is coach football,” said Alvarez.

Jack Alvarez won a Class 5A, Division II state championship with Ennis in 2014.

The hiring process was a quick one for Alvarez. He said the program reached out to him last Wednesday. Less than a week later, he’s introduced as Marshall’s new head coach. “It happened quickly,” said Alvarez. “We evaluated everything and visited last week, and here we are on Tuesday and I’m being introduced as the new head coach.”



Alvarez inherits program that went 8-4 overall in 2021, with a 6-1 record in District 9-5A Division II. The Mavericks season came to an end in the second round against Crosby, 52-14. The Mavericks will try to advance past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16, where their season ended in the regional round to eventual state runner up Lone Star, 56-7.

