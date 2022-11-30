LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Annika Nadine Hutsler may have been attending her first basketball game in Los Angeles on Monday, but she made sure to get off on the right foot.
Hutsler, a United States Marine Corps veteran who lost her leg in a battle with cancer, was watching the L.A. Lakers take on the Indiana Pacers at the Crypto.com Arena when she found herself on the Jumbotron — and made the most of the opportunity.
Hutsler downed a beer from her prosthetic leg to raucous cheers from the crowd, as shown in a video posted to Twitter by Associated Press reporter Greg Beacham.
“Needless to say, she was named the fan of the game,” Beacham added.
On her Instagram account, @annikatheamputee, Hutsler showed off the $100 gift card she received for “drinking out of my leg.”
“First @lakers game was a success,” she added, though she did have one complaint about LeBron and company — specifically, their uniforms.
“They should’ve been in purple,” she wrote.