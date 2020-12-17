Man with chainsaw steals McDonald’s meal, chases manager in parking lot

PORTLAND, Maine. (WTVO) — On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., a man in Portland, Maine was arrested after multiple 911 calls reported that a man was chasing people with a chainsaw at McDonald’s.

Responding officers found the man at a nearby inn and he was arrested without further incident.

Police say that the man, identified as 26-year-old Alice Sweet, walked behind the counter and revved the chainsaw at employees who were preparing food. He then stole a drink and some food.

Investigators say Sweet chased the McDonald’s manager when confronted in the parking lot. Sweet also allegedly damaged two vehicles in the parking lot with the chainsaw.

Sweet was charged with Robbery, Criminal Mischief, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, and Violation of Conditions of Release.

