Dough Boy Donuts in Burleson sets itself apart by "dressing" the donuts to order and even creating donut breakfast sandwiches!

Owner, Melvin Roberson opened the business in 2014 to fill a hole in the marketplace.

All of the dough is made from scratch. When a guest arrives, they order their donuts and they are decorated on the spot. Dough Boy has specialty donuts like the "lemon bullseye" which has a lemon zest glaze with a strawberry filling and the "cookie" monster" which has a vanilla butter glaze topped with chopped oatmeal, coconut, chocolate chips and raisins.

The breakfast sandwich menu involves grilled Dough Boy Donuts with traditional sandwich ingredients, fried on the grill.

Dough Boy Donuts is located on 291 Hidden Creek Parkway Burleson, TX 76028.

For more information, visit the Dough Boy Donuts website.