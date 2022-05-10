DALLAS (STACKER) — The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the worldbut there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
#50. Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $29,640
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750
National
– Annual mean salary: $36,280
– Employment: 21,050
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($55,570)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($55,380)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,900)
#49. Slaughterers and meat packers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $29,390
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,010
– Employment: 86,450
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($40,850)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($39,300)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($39,050)
#48. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $29,370
– #162 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,570
– Employment: 175,660
– Entry level education requirements: not available
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)
— Napa, CA ($42,730)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)
#47. Bartenders
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $29,350
– #138 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,340
– Employment: 485,330
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)
#46. Pharmacy aides
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $29,210
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,560
– Employment: 43,560
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)
#45. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $29,200
– #162 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,420
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,780
– Employment: 98,970
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ames, IA ($44,000)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)
#44. Bakers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $29,190
– #224 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,300
– Employment: 181,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)
— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)
#43. Recreation workers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $29,180
– #226 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,020
– Employment: 264,020
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)
#42. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $29,110
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,220
– Employment: 9,670
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,160)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,250)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($39,710)
#41. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $28,950
– #225 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40,780
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,860
– Employment: 2,036,680
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)
#40. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $28,930
– #159 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 890
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,440
– Employment: 277,200
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)
— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)
#39. Physical therapist aides
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $28,860
– #96 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,370
– Employment: 42,390
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)
— Jackson, MS ($42,210)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)
#38. Sewing machine operators
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $28,790
– #165 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,880
– Employment: 116,220
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Appleton, WI ($43,060)
— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)
#37. Passenger attendants
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $28,780
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,380
– Employment: 21,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($47,240)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($43,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($40,730)
#36. Animal caretakers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $28,700
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,520
– Employment: 225,680
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
— Salinas, CA ($37,420)
#35. Library assistants, clerical
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $28,400
– #146 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,180
National
– Annual mean salary: $32,490
– Employment: 78,470
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)
#34. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $28,390
– #211 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,420
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,550
– Employment: 351,960
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
#33. Funeral attendants
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $28,290
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,630
– Employment: 32,490
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,270)
— Trenton, NJ ($43,730)
#32. Psychiatric aides
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $28,240
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,640
– Employment: 39,140
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($54,830)
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($54,000)
— Utica-Rome, NY ($51,960)
#31. Barbers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $28,030
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,700
– Employment: 12,910
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($54,020)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($48,170)
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($48,120)
#30. Food preparation workers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $27,960
– #144 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,810
– Employment: 783,350
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
#29. Baggage porters and bellhops
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $27,560
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,040
– Employment: 20,530
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)
#28. Packers and packagers, hand
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $27,250
– #258 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 12,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,950
– Employment: 585,270
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
— Rome, GA ($38,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
#27. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $27,230
– #173 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 16,710
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,580
– Employment: 723,430
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)
#26. Crossing guards and flaggers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $27,160
– #154 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $35,670
– Employment: 82,690
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,540)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($55,860)
— Bellingham, WA ($54,870)
#25. Substitute teachers, short-term
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $26,700
– #240 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $38,410
– Employment: 374,620
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
— Appleton, WI ($63,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)
#24. Dishwashers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $26,430
– #117 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,060
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,350
– Employment: 377,040
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
#23. Cutters and trimmers, hand
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $26,340
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $34,330
– Employment: 7,920
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($44,360)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($44,160)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,880)
#22. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– #275 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 20,380
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,760
– Employment: 1,187,270
– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)
#21. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $26,020
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 26,910
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)
#20. Manicurists and pedicurists
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,970
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,480
– Employment: 120,540
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)
#19. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,960
– #173 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,040
– Employment: 220,380
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
#18. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,730
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,390
– Employment: 54,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)
#17. Cooks, short order
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,570
– #146 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $28,110
– Employment: 124,800
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)
#16. Cashiers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,370
– #170 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 78,940
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,780
– Employment: 3,335,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
#15. Childcare workers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,360
– #183 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,680
– Employment: 438,520
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
— Napa, CA ($36,850)
#14. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,260
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $33,100
– Employment: 11,970
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($45,730)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,810)
#13. Waiters and waitresses
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,240
– #215 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 48,860
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,010
– Employment: 1,804,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)
#12. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $25,190
– #238 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,960
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,830
– Employment: 157,400
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)
#11. Cooks, fast food
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,580
– #134 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $25,490
– Employment: 768,130
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
#10. Teaching assistants, postsecondary
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,500
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $41,170
– Employment: 121,290
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)
— Reno, NV ($57,420)
#9. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,410
– #121 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,640
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,320
– Employment: 114,320
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)
#8. Parking attendants
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,240
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,210
– Employment: 91,160
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)
#7. School bus monitors
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,170
– #100 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $30,220
– Employment: 55,310
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($49,850)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($48,610)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,750)
#6. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,110
– #187 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $27,690
– Employment: 336,970
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)
#5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,100
– #161 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,000
– Employment: 324,690
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
— Madera, CA ($36,490)
#4. Sewers, hand
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,030
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $31,350
– Employment: 4,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,150)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($35,820)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($35,780)
#3. Amusement and recreation attendants
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $23,970
– #167 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,110
– Employment: 262,170
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)
#2. Fast food and counter workers
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $23,610
– #198 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 107,860
National
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– Employment: 3,095,120
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
#1. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $22,200
– #308 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $29,500
– Employment: 243,030
– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($46,270)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)
