DALLAS (STACKER) — The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the worldbut there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

#50. Food and tobacco roasting, baking, and drying machine operators and tenders

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $29,640

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,280

– Employment: 21,050

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($55,570)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($55,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,900)

#49. Slaughterers and meat packers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $29,390

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,010

– Employment: 86,450

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($40,850)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($39,300)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($39,050)

#48. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $29,370

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,790



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,570

– Employment: 175,660

– Entry level education requirements: not available

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

#47. Bartenders

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $29,350

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

#46. Pharmacy aides

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $29,210

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,560

– Employment: 43,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($59,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,630)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($56,450)

#45. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $29,200

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,420



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 98,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)

#44. Bakers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $29,190

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

#43. Recreation workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $29,180

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

#42. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $29,110

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,220

– Employment: 9,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,160)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,250)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($39,710)

#41. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $28,950

– #225 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40,780



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

#40. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $28,930

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,440

– Employment: 277,200

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)

— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)

#39. Physical therapist aides

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $28,860

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,370

– Employment: 42,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)

— Jackson, MS ($42,210)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)

#38. Sewing machine operators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $28,790

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,650



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,880

– Employment: 116,220

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)

#37. Passenger attendants

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $28,780

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,380

– Employment: 21,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($47,240)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($43,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($40,730)

#36. Animal caretakers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $28,700

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

#35. Library assistants, clerical

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $28,400

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,490

– Employment: 78,470

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($52,500)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($49,030)

#34. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $28,390

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,420



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

#33. Funeral attendants

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $28,290

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,630

– Employment: 32,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,270)

— Trenton, NJ ($43,730)

#32. Psychiatric aides

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $28,240

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,640

– Employment: 39,140

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($54,830)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($54,000)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($51,960)

#31. Barbers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $28,030

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,700

– Employment: 12,910

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($54,020)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($48,170)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($48,120)

#30. Food preparation workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $27,960

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,730



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

#29. Baggage porters and bellhops

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $27,560

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,040

– Employment: 20,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)

#28. Packers and packagers, hand

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $27,250

– #258 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,740



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

#27. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $27,230

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,710



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

#26. Crossing guards and flaggers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $27,160

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,280



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,670

– Employment: 82,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,540)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($55,860)

— Bellingham, WA ($54,870)

#25. Substitute teachers, short-term

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $26,700

– #240 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,840



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#24. Dishwashers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $26,430

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,060



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

#23. Cutters and trimmers, hand

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $26,340

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,330

– Employment: 7,920

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($44,360)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($44,160)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,880)

#22. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– #275 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 20,380



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#21. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $26,020

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 26,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)

#20. Manicurists and pedicurists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,970

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,300



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,480

– Employment: 120,540

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)

#19. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,960

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,650



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

#18. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,730

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,300



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 54,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)

#17. Cooks, short order

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,570

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,410



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)

#16. Cashiers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,370

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 78,940



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

#15. Childcare workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,360

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

#14. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,260

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,100

– Employment: 11,970

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($45,730)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,810)

#13. Waiters and waitresses

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,240

– #215 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 48,860



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

#12. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $25,190

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,960



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

#11. Cooks, fast food

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,580

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,400



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

#10. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,500

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,040



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)

— Reno, NV ($57,420)

#9. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,410

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,640



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

#8. Parking attendants

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,240

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,210

– Employment: 91,160

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)

#7. School bus monitors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,170

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,680



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,220

– Employment: 55,310

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($49,850)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($48,610)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,750)

#6. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,110

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,140



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

#5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,100

– #161 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,170



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)

#4. Sewers, hand

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,030

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,350

– Employment: 4,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,150)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($35,820)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($35,780)

#3. Amusement and recreation attendants

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $23,970

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

#2. Fast food and counter workers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $23,610

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 107,860



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

#1. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $22,200

– #308 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

