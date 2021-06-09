LOCKDOWN: Shots fired outside Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, officials searching for shooters

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Joint Base San Antonio Lackland is currently under lockdown after reports of a active shooter situation on Wednesday afternoon.

According to News4SA in San Antonio, base officials sent out an alert message around 12:30 p.m. to let all personnel know of the situation — which ended up being several shots fired outside of the base’s Valley Hi gate.

📢Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover.



Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN pic.twitter.com/AreOAgGiIa — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021

Base public affairs said in a Wednesday afternoon statement that two suspects fired shots at the base from outside the gates. When trainees responded, the shooters fled, according to News4SanAntonio.

JBSA reports there are no injuries at this time and that responders are working with San Antonio police and Texas DPS troopers to find the shooters.

📢#ActiveShooter update:



➡There are no suspected injuries at this time.

➡The shooting is suspected to have happened outside Valley Hi Gate on JBSA-Lackland.

➡JBSA emergency responders are working with the SAPD to clear the area and search for the shooters. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.