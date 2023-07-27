The video above is a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) – All you lovers of chicken wings, listen up!

In order to honor National Chicken Wing Day in the best way possible, Zaxby’s is getting ready. Wing aficionados can enjoy the great news!

“Waterfalls of ranch dressing? Check. Gobs of blue cheese? Check. Napkins? Check. An insatiable hunger for the ultimate party food, complete with a willingness to eat far beyond your comfort level? Definitely! Well then, you’re ready to take on National Chicken Wing Day on July 29. Oh, and don’t forget the full bottle of antacids,” according to National Today.

Zaxby’s is giving away free bone-in wings to all of its patrons. It’s the ideal chance to enjoy some of Zaxby’s delectable and savory wings with their BOGO.

“This National Chicken Wing Day we’re doubling down with a BOGO, so you can share the saucy,” said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby’s. “With an order of 10 Traditional Wings from Zaxby’s this Friday and Saturday, you can enjoy twice the flavor with an additional order for free.”

The offer is valid from July 28 through July 29 for Zax Rewardz™ members only and can be redeemed by ordering ahead through the app or online. On National Chicken Wing Day, don’t pass up this delicious offer and visit your neighborhood Zaxby’s to enjoy their mouthwatering wing selections.

Zaxby’s is the perfect place to treat your taste buds to some memorable chicken wings!