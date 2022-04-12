FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — On May 21, Frisco will be filled with music from Robert Randolph Band as they open for the Grammy award-winning Zac Brown Band for the 2022 National Soccer Hall of Fame weekend celebration.

The concert is set to take place at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium after the 2022 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. Tickets are available now, you can find them here.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the weekend of May 21-22:

Saturday 12:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — Streamed Live on NationalSoccerHOF.com 6:30 p.m. Induction Ceremony Concert

Sunday 6 p.m. FC Dallas vs Minnesota United

