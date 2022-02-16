DALLAS (KDAF) — For those 21 and over, you’ve probably heard of and maybe even tried one of your favorite celebrities alcohol, like Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, Matthew McConaughey’s Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon or LeBron James’ Lobos Tequila.

What about alcohol from some of social media and YouTube’s biggest stars?

Popular YouTube channel NELK has brought its venture into alcohol, Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, to the Lone Star State. NELK has over 7.2 million subscribers on YouTube with almost 1.2 billion views on its videos.

Happy Dad touts going away from the stigma of “skinny cans” that some seltzers choose to use. The packaging shows that the variety pack has four flavors, lemon lime, wild cherry, watermelon and pinapple; it also claims to have electrolytes, one gram of sugars, 100 calories and be gluten free.

On its website, Happy Dad says, “Bottom line: this product speaks for itself. Happy Dad is unreal and we are so pumped to have created such an amazing tasting drink. Grab a 12-pack and see for yourself.”

For those wanting to try out some seltzers made by YouTube stars, you can find them at Albertson’s, H-E-B, Kroger, Randalls and many more.