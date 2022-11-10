DALLAS (KDAF) — There are multiple ways you could have been introduced to Noel Miller. Either through his popular Vine days, where he made funny six-second comedy bits, his popular YouTube channel, or his podcast Tiny Meat Gang.

Regardless, Noel Miller is a funny dude and if you’re a fan, you will be delighted to know that he is performing a standup comedy show in Big D itself.

Noel will be performing at the Majestic Theater in Dallas on Thursday, Jan. 12 of next year as a part of his international standup tour.

Tickets are now on sale starting at $29 per ticket. Learn more by clicking here.