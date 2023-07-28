Experience the excitement of ghost hunting as the ghoul boys make their way to Majestic Theater.

DALLAS (KDAF) – If you find yourself on YouTube a lot, you have no doubt stumbled upon a video of Shane and Ryan and their encounters of the paranormal .

Formerly on BuzzFeed Unsolved, hosts Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej have since started their own network (also available on YouTube), Watchers Entertainment, with CEO Steven Lim.

They have a show called Ghost Files with the same concept of their last venture. The two attempt to recreate the internet’s best paranormal evidence in the world’s most haunted locations.

Brace yourself for a hair-raising adventure as “Ghost Files Live” comes to life in Dallas, offering a spine-chilling (and hilarious) time for paranormal enthusiasts.

Experience the excitement of ghost hunting with the ghoul boys as Majestic Theater presents a special screening of a never-before-seen episode of Ghost Files, followed by an exclusive Q&A session with the guys.

Audiences can also expect the sharing of ghost stories and an insight into the latest paranormal research. Limited tickets are available for this one-of-a-kind journey into the unknown.

Whether a seasoned ghost hunter or curious ghoul, don’t miss the chance to unravel mysteries at “Ghost Files Live.”