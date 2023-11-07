The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready for a party that’s out of this world…it’s time to celebrate everyone’s favorite little green jedi!

Truck Yard is throwing a birthday party for Baby Yoda on Nov. 11, starting at 7 P.M. The festivities include costume contests for both dogs and adults, as well as a Chewbacca calling contest.

“Celebrate, you will, with contests, cosmic cocktails, and more. The event is free and welcomes all ages, and is really, really fun for people who have seen Star Wars,” the website said.

Credit: Truck Yard

Doggie Costume Contest @ 5 P.M.: Bark Vader, Chewbarka, Jabba the Mutt… you get the idea. Best costume wins a $100 Truck Yard gift card and a sweet trophy.

Chewbacca Calling Contest @ 7 P.M.: wHRRrraAAArgh or something like that. Let’s hear your best Chewy impression to win a $50 Truck Yard gift card!

Adult Costume Contest @ 9 P.M.: It’s time to pull out the Leia buns, stormtrooper gear, and practice your Darth Vader voice. Winner gets an epic prize — a professional lightsaber!

If you want to compete, you can sign up for contests day of:

Register for contests on-site at least 1 hour prior

Check-in 30 minutes prior

Limited spots available