DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas-based Velvet Taco is taking Weekly Taco Feature (WTF) ideas and yours could make it on the chain’s WTF menu.

According to an Instagram post from the chain, people can now submit their WTF ideas through the chain’s website. The winning recipe will get a $250 Velvet Taco gift card, a side-by-side kitchen session with Chef Venecia and the recipe will be featured on its WTF menu on National Taco Day.

All you have to do to enter is visit velvettaco.com/wtf-contest/. There, you will be asked to enter your information and your WTF recipe.