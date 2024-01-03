The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s tradition for many to create goals for themselves in the new year called resolutions. But what about your furry companion? Do they have any plans to better themselves in the new year?

Here are some New Year’s resolution ideas for your favorite furry animal from the national mobile pet care service, The Vets.

1. Focus on your pet’s dental health

Brushing your pet’s teeth is the best thing you can do for their dental hygiene. Start slowly by showing them the toothbrush and letting them lick the yummy flavored toothpaste.

Gradually progress to putting the toothbrush in their mouth for short periods and work up to a full tooth brushing. If your pet does not tolerate teeth brushing, alternative products, such as dental chews and water additives, can be helpful.

Cute white dog with a toothbrush, paste and spray waiting for teeth cleaning.

2. Update Microchip Information

Many dogs and cats have a microchip implanted under their skin between their shoulder blades linked to your phone number and address. Sometimes pet owners forget to register or update their information after the microchip is implanted or after moving or changing phone numbers. Make sure your information is updated in case your pet is lost. There are many microchip registry websites, the most common being 24 Pet Watch, Homeagain, and PetLink.

Vet checking chip implant on Maltese dog

3. Dedicate time for exercise

Exercise is vital for your pet’s physical and emotional health and can be whatever your pet enjoys- running, walking, or even swimming. Set aside 30 minutes to 1 hour of exercise time two to three times a week. This is a good source of stimulation and will help your pet stay fit.

The beige cat athlete is doing exercises with a barbell on bench press. White background. Isolated.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Pet obesity is a widespread issue. In 2018, a large study conducted in the United States found that more than half of dogs and cats in the US are classified as overweight. Ask your veterinarian if your pet is an appropriate weight and how much of their specific food they should receive every day.

5. Set aside time to play or cuddle

Dedicate 30 minutes a day to spend time doing something your pet loves. Some dogs and cats enjoy quiet time by simply cuddling with their owners. Others, especially puppies and kittens, are high-energy and would rather spend time chasing a ball outside or pouncing on a wand toy in the living room.

What is that? You ate without me?!

6. Teach your pet a new trick

Teaching your dog or cat a new trick is a rewarding experience for both of you. You get the satisfaction of showing off your pet’s cool new talents, and they get the joy of pleasing you and enjoying the treat at the end!

7. Remember to give heartworm, flea, and tick prevention

Monthly medications that prevent heartworm infection, fleas, and tick-borne disease transmission are recommended for most pets. Discuss if these medications are appropriate for your pet with your veterinarian.

A dog gets blood drawn with a needle at the vet.

8. Commit to annual wellness appointments

Annual checkups with your veterinarian for a complete physical exam are essential. Some older pets, or pets with chronic diseases may benefit from checkups every six months. Consider performing yearly blood work on middle-aged to senior pets to check vital organ function and to pick up on signs of chronic disease early.

Veterinarian examining cute pug dog and cat in clinic, closeup. Vaccination day

9. Explore Pet Wellness Plans

Consider looking into pet wellness plans to ensure comprehensive care for your furry friend. Wellness plans typically cover routine veterinary visits, vaccinations, preventive screenings, and more. These plans can help you stay on top of your pet’s health needs and may even offer cost savings compared to paying for individual services.

Check with your veterinarian or pet insurance provider to explore available wellness plans that align with your pet’s specific requirements.