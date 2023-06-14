DALLAS (KDAF) — Juneteenth celebrates the country’s second Independence Day for enslaved African-Americans in the South.
The City of Dallas will be hosting events throughout the week leading up to Juneteenth which is celebrated on June 19.
June 14
- Grauwyler Juneteenth Event | 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Grauwyler Rec Center
June 15
- Juneteenth Celebration City Luncheon | Noon to 1:30 p.m. | City Hall Lobby
- DIY Craft Series- Juneteenth Confetti Poppers | 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Paul Laurence Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest Library
- Beckley-Saner Juneteenth Event | 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Beckley-Saner Rec Center
- Hiawatha Williams Juneteenth Event | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Hiawatha Williams Rec Center
June 16
- Exall Juneteenth Event |10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.| Exall Rec Center.
- Park in the Woods Juneteenth Event | 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.| Park in the Woods Rec Center
- DIY Craft Series – Juneteenth String Art | 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Polk-Wisdom Library
- Willie B. Johnson Juneteenth Event | Noon to 1 p.m. | Willie B. Johnson Rec Center
June 17
- 2023 MLK Juneteenth 4K Walk & Festival | 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Arinze Oji performance at 11 a.m. | Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
- Juneteenth in Hamilton Park 2023 | 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Hamilton Park
- Talking about Tenth Street: A Juneteenth Event | 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.| J. Erik Jonsson Central Library O’Hara Hall (seventh floor)
- Joint Kiest/Martin Weiss Juneteenth Event | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Martin Weiss Rec Center
- DIY Craft Series – Juneteenth Fans | Noon to 1 p.m. | Highland Hills Library
- Author Series: Ernest McMillan | 1 to 2 p.m. | Martin Luther King Jr. Library
- Thurgood Marshall Juneteenth Event | 1 to 3:30 p.m.| Thurgood Marshall Rec Center
- “A Free Man Cries for the Future”: A Juneteenth Event |1 p.m. | J. Erik Jonsson Central Library
- Celebrate Juneteenth with Office of Community Police Oversight |10 a.m. to Noon | Klyde Warren Park
June 18
- Juneteenth on Main Block Party | Noon to 6 p.m. | Deep Ellum Main St.
June 19
- Juneteenth: Seniors Drum Circle | 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Pleasant Grove Library