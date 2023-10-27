The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re searching for fun things to do in Dallas/Fort Worth for Halloween, we’ve got you covered. From haunted houses to pumpkin patches to special deals at restaurants across the metroplex, here are some spooky events happening Oct. 26 to 31.

Enter the Cutting Edge Haunted House (if you dare!)

Located in a 100-year-old abandoned meat packing plant in a section of Fort Worth historically dubbed as “Hell’s Half Acre,” Cutting Edge is built upon a foundation of fear.

Support Local Theater with the Rocky Horror Picture Show

Catch the cult classic on stage at the Dallas Theater Center with performances through Oct. 29.

Cheer on the Texas Rangers in the World Series

This might not be Halloween related, but the 2023 World Series is sure to be a scary good time with the Texas Rangers playing the Arizona Diamondbacks, and fans can get the best seat in the metroplex at Twin Peaks.

Watch $5 Movies at Evo

Get into the Halloween spirit by catching a $5 movie at Evo on Friday, Oct. 27.

Share Some Laughs at the Plano Comedy Fest

If scary events aren’t your thing, that’s okay — check out the Plano Comedy Fest for some good laughs through Oct. 29.

Stop by Stirr’s Haunted Mansion Pop-up

Trick or treat yourself to a spooky cocktail at STIRR’s Haunted Mansion pop-up.

Don’t Miss These Deals at Another Round, Round Two, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar and Hilton Park Cities

With costume contests, horror movie trivia, live entertainment and themed cocktails, there’s something for everyone.

Drive Through a Haunted Car Wash

Get ready for the scariest car wash of your life at Wash Masters Car Wash. The Euless based car wash is breaking out the ghosts, goblins, and monsters starting Oct. 27 with the third annual Haunted Car Wash.

Watch a Scary Movie From a Rooftop in Downtown Fort Worth

Rooftop Cinema Club is screening spooky movies through Halloween, including Hocus Pocus, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Practical Magic, Scream, Haunted Mansion, and more.

Credit: Rooftop Cinema Club

Meet Someone New at Jigsaw’s Halloween Event

If you’re single and ready to mingle, stop by Jigsaw’s Halloween event for singles on Oct. 28.

Step Into a Foodie’s Paradise at Taste of Grandscape

From watch parties to concerts, from pickleball to good food, Grandscape has something for everyone. Enjoy sampling food from various vendors at Taste of Grandscape on Oct. 29.

Score a Free Pumpkin at a Hondaween Celebration

The helpful Honda folks are giving away free pumpkins at a location in Paris, Texas on Oct. 28.

Go Trick-or-Treating in Klyde Warren Park

If you’re looking for a family-friendly event, this is it. The third annual Trick-or-Treating in the Park is back for families to enjoy candy collecting, costume contests and classic cinema with a nighttime showing of Oscar-winning film, Coco.

Get Spooked at RIP (Rest in Plano)

This free Halloween-themed festival in the Downtown Plano Arts District will include live music, spooky photo opportunities and so much more.

Get a Tarot Card Reading at Ida Claire

Stop by Ida Claire for their Halloween Soiree on Oct. 29. Guests can get a tarot card reading, participate in a costume contest, watch a silent movie, and listen to some tunes from a live DJ.

Check Out These 4 Halloween Events at The Village

From a dog party to trick-or-treating, these events promise a bewitching blend of family fun and adult thrills.

Relive the magic of Harry Potter

Catch performances of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ from Oct. 27 to 29 at the Meyerson, with Conductor Stephen Mulligan and Chorus Director Anthony Blake Clark.

Learn How to Mix a Cocktail and Make a Flower Crown

The Las Colinas and Plano locations of Mexican Sugar are offering a cocktail mixology and flower crown making class on Oct. 31.

