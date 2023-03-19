DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no protein more versatile than poultry, you can cook it in almost any way imaginable and enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

We’re talking poultry on Sunday, March 19 as it is National Poultry Day! “Maybe chickens do not get their feathers ruffled as easily as other poultry over fowl jokes. We egg-spect it has something to do with a chicken being in just about every pot in America, or at least on the grill or in the oven,” National Today said.

So, we all know that the best way to have chicken is to have it fried in the south, but what spots in the Big D are worth going to? We checked out a report from Eater Dallas on the best fried chicken in the city.

“Not surprisingly, it’s not hard to find a great bucket (or plate, bag – the vessel is not important) of fried chicken in the Big D. Whether you’re looking for something classic or trendy, country-style or globally influenced, these Dallas restaurants offer a bounty of deep-fried, finger-lickin’ goodness,” the report said.

Here’s a look at some of those spots:

Whistle Britches

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

Ricky’s Hot Chicken

Bubba’s Cooks Country

Streets Fine Chicken

The Slow Bone

Yardbird Table & Bar

Brick & Bones

Rudy’s Chicken