DALLAS (KDAF) — Christmas has officially passed but Six Flags Holiday in the Park is still going strong til Dec. 31!

There is still so much to see and do at the park including the park performances. WOW Entertainment, Chief Creative Officer, Mark Brymer is responsible for Six Flag performances including its most recent play, Christmas at the Southern Palace.

Christmas at the Southern Palace is a live show that is featured during the holidays. Filled with Christmas music, colorful costumes and some good laughs; it’s become a favorite at the park. The show has won the Golden Ticket Award for Best New Christmas Show and has returned for its third season.

“It’s really a celebration of all things Christmas,” Brymer said. This is the creative chief’s 50th year working with Six Flags. Brymer says when writing shows he remembers that he definitely has competition.

“It’s always fun, and it’s always changing. You know, one of the things I realize when I’m writing shows is that I’m always competing with a roller coaster. So I’ve tried to create exciting shows — engaging shows that will keep people entertained because, at any point, they can get up and go on a roller coaster. So I always keep that in mind when I’m creating a show,” he said.

The play is very unique and innovative with the help of a New York creative team, talented artists and crew. The pandemic affected Broadway and the theater industry as a whole, making many playwrights come up with more innovative approaches to theater.

“With COVID, a lot of those folks were out of work, Broadway was shut down for a year and a half.” He continued. “I was able to get people that maybe normally I wouldn’t have access to. These folks are really excited about working on a theme park show of all things. They’re happy to be here. And the kind of creative options they provide is just incredible.”

Brymer also mentioned two other shows that are also featured at the park. North Polar Palooza and his nighttime closing show Jolly Holiday. Both are still playing til Dec. 31.

To find out more about tickets and showtimes for all of the plays, download the Six Flags app. You can also find out more about all the shows offered on the Six Flags website.