DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday, March 24 is a day sandwich lovers will flock to celebrate, National Cheesesteak Day. There are contenders out there, but there are sandwiches few and far between that can truly rival the greatness that is a cheesesteak.

The ooey-gooey goodness that is the cheesesteak originated in the great city of Philadelphia, hence why its name is usually tagged as a Philly cheesesteak. Whether you make your own, stop by a chain or your local deli, you’re much encouraged to celebrate the day with meat, cheese, toppings and bread.

We looked to Yelp to help you find the best cheesesteak to munch on in Dallas:

Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks, located in North Dallas

Cheesesteak House, located in Oak Cliff

Fred’s Downtown Philly

Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks

Mr. Philly

Zac’s Philly Steaks and Shakes

JC’s Philly Cheesesteak, located in North Dallas

Southside Steaks & Cakes, located in South Dallas

Furlough Brothers

Texadelphia, located in Upper Greenville

Truck Yard, located in Lower Greenville