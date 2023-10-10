The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — As construction, economic and environmental changes take place, many cities are actually seeing the effects in certain areas more than others.

A new study by WalletHub named the Best and Worst Cities to Drive in (2023) for drivers. “Drivers annually spend an average of more than 373 hours on the road. That’s 15.5 days. Add the costs of wasted time and fuel due to traffic congestions, and our collective tab comes to about $869 per driver each year,” the study read.

WalletHub compared a hundred cities across the United States with 30 different indicators for driver-friendliness. The data ranges from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita, according to Wallet Hub

Here are some of the cities named the worst for drivers in Texas:

Houston, TX (No. 59)

Dallas, TX (No. 37)

Arlington, TX (No. 19)

San Antonio, TX (No. 16)

Garland, TX (No.13)

El Paso, TX (No. 12)

Austin, TX ( No. 24)

Fort Worth, TX (No. 29)

Irving, Tx (No. 32)

Now, there were some Texas cities that did redeem themselves making it in the top 10 for best places to drive:

Lubbock, TX (No. 8)

Laredo, TX (No. 7)

Plano, TX (No., 4)

Corpus Christi, TX (No. 1)

According to Wallet Hub Corpus Christi stole the key for being the best due to its costs to hit the road, traffic time and highway safety. “Corpus Christi has a great balance of low costs, low congestion and high safety, making it the best city to drive in,” the study read.

For the complete list of all U.S. Cities, click here.