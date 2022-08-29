DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is home to a vibrant music scene. With so many great venues for musicians to use like Dos Equis Pavilion, American Airlines, Amplified and more, North Texas has attracted many big names across multiple genres.

A new study from search startup My Telescope is looking specifically which artists are being searched the most in each state.

So, with so many different artists living and making music in Texas, we were curious to see what they said about which one Texans were searching for the most. That honor goes to Bad Bunny.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 23: 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Bad Bunny accepts Top Latin Artist during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by Emma McIntyre/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

For those who have not heard the talent of Bad Bunny, he is a Puerto Rican rapper who is incredibly popular in the Latin rap game. With massive hits like Tití Me Preguntó, Bad Bunny has risen to international stardom.

Bad Bunny is also an actor and you may have seen him in the recent Brad Pitt blockbuster action film Bullet Train. He will also be starring in the El Muerto solo film produced by Sony.

Bad Bunny was also the most searched for artist in New York state. Kendrick Lamar was the most searched musician in the nation, being the most searched for artist in eight different states.

