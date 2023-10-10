The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Churro On Top, a churro and milkshake bar in Arlington, is bringing over-the-top desserts to North Texas.

“Their journey began with a craving for churros and a desire to give this Spanish delicacy a unique twist,” the website said. “After extensive experimentation, they perfected their churro recipe and spent months crafting heavenly milkshakes to complement them. Their menu now offers over 30 churro varieties and 20 milkshakes, each topped with their signature glazes and delicious toppings. The milkshakes are made with real ice cream and adorned with intricately decorated churros. Churro On Top promises a culinary adventure, leaving customers breathless with every bite and sip.”

From tantalizing milkshake flavors to churros covered with every topping imaginable — Nutella, toasted marshmallow, even crème brûlée — there’s something for everyone on the menu at Churro On Top.