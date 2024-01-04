The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Science, technology and creativity are behind the breathtaking dreamworld known as The Unreal Garden in Grapevine, TX.

This immersive Augmented Reality exhibit features art by renowned artists. From Jan. 4 through Jan. 6 the 60-minute exhibit is divided into multiple acts.

“Enter a world where fantasy and reality blur into an immersive adventure. Join an unreal cast of creaters as they lead you through a mystical landscape filled with surprises. Encounter enchanting spaces, from the Uncertain Sea with Orion the Orca to the playful creatures of The Beginning of Infinity,” the event description read.

The exhibit will feature interactive activities, virtual augmented reality and a unique journey for all ages. Find out more information and get your tickets here.