Dallas Observer Tacolandia

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love Tacos? Food in general brings people together and what better way to celebrate people, good food and fun then at this year’s Tacolandia!

Our friends at The Dallas Observer have partnered up with Mission Foods to bring you unlimited taco samples and fun from some of the best taquerias in Dallas.

“Enjoy a wonderful array of tacos from some of Dallas’ best-known restaurants to undiscovered secrets that will WOW your palate. Find your new favorite taco restaurant right here! We’re sure to have something fresh for you among the 20+ restaurants expected,” the Tacolandio page mentioned.

General admission tickets include early entrance at 4 p.m. for unlimited taco sampling! For more information on tickets, vendors and more visit, here.