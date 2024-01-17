DALLAS (KDAF) — You could soon stream some Dallas sports games on Amazon Prime.

Diamond Sports Group announced Wednesday that Amazon Prime Video could become the streaming partner of Bally Sports, carrying all MLB, NBA and NHL teams to which Diamond has digital rights.

This includes the Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks and the Texas Rangers. Bally Sports will also remain on cable and satellite providers.

The deal between Diamond and Amazon is part of a larger agreement, in which Amazon offered a $100 million deal to stream five MLB teams to help save Diamond from bankruptcy. Diamond is the nation’s largest regional sports network. They are also expecting a separate $495 million deal, after a settlement with parent company Sinclair.

The agreement is subject to approval by a bankruptcy court.