FRISCO, Tx (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to have coffee with your local elected official? If you live in Frisco, here is your chance.

The city is bringing back its “Coffee with the Mayor” series this Friday, Aug. 12. City officials invite residents to come to the 4th floor McCallum room at City Hall at 8 a.m. for a chance to grab coffee with Mayor Jeff Cheney.

There will also be guests from Visit Frisco present to discuss the latest exciting events and news about tourism. City Hall is located at 6101 Frisco Square Blvd.