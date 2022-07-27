Behind the scene. Cameraman and assistant shooting the film scene with camera in film studio

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas filmmakers, it is not too late to submit your film to the Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF).

The late deadline for the festival is Aug. 12, meaning you still have a chance at being featured in this year’s festival. Here is how to submit your film!

Click here to be taken to the Dallas International Film Festival’s Film Freeway Page

In the top right corner, you will click the green button saying “submit now”

If you do not have a Film Freeway account, you will be directed to make an account

Once you have an account, fill out the information and submit

This year’s DIFF will have a new focus on family films, films featuring people with disabilities, veterans and sports-based content. For more information, click here.