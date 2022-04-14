DALLAS (KDAF) — Questlove will be in Deep Ellum this weekend with The Dallas Symphony Orchestra for Questlove’s Hip-Hop Brunch.

Officials say that during the brunch artist Questlove will guide you through the story and history of hip-hop, going back to the days of beatboxing, 808s and more.

The brunch will also feature art from Dallas-based artists Jeremy Biggers and JM Rizzi.

The brunch will be at The Factory in Deep Ellum (located at 2713 Canton Street) starting at 1 p.m. You must be 21-years-old or older to buy tickets. To buy tickets, click here.