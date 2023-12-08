The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know you can stay in a luxury cave in Big Bend National Park?

Premier glamping resort Summit at Big Bend offers the only luxury cave hotel rooms in the Lone Star state.

“Escape to a one-of-a-kind Big Bend experience here at the Summit, where our exclusive cave hotel rooms are carved into the side of the Tres Cuevas Mountain,” their website said. “Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the region as you relax in a fully furnished room featuring a plush king size bed, private bathroom and shower, mini fridge, heat and AC, and wifi, should you need it!”

Big Bend is known for having one of the darkest skies in the country, which means it’s a prime location for stargazing. Summit also offers Stargazing Domes with a perfect view of the night sky, as well as other unique accommodations for glamping in Big Bend.

Big Bend National Park is in southwest Texas, bordering Mexico, an 8 hour drive from Dallas. The park has the largest protected area of Chihuahuan Desert topography and was named after a large bend in the Rio Grande River.