DALLAS (KDAF) — We are 119 days away from the State Fair of Texas, but it is never too early to plan.

And now you can, as season passes for the 2022 State Fair of Texas are now available for purchase. Get your pass!

Season passes include:

Access to the fair for its entire 24-day runtime

One free midway game

A reusable tote bag

One free single-day bring-a-friend ticket

and more

Officials are also giving away discount codes where you can get $20 off your season pass. For more information visit bigtex.com.