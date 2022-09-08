DALLAS (KDAF) — The beauty of doughnuts has now joined forces with the tastiness of churros, thanks to Krispy Kreme.

The popular doughnut chain is now selling Churrdoughs a combination of churros and delicious Krispy Kreme doughnuts. They will be selling three flavors from now through Sept. 18:

Cinnamon Sugar Churrdough: An all-new churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with swirls of cinnamon Kreme™ and salted caramel crunch pieces

Cookies & Kreme™ Churrdough: An all-new churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar, decorated with swirls of chocolate cookie Kreme™, topped with chocolate cookie pieces and drizzled with chocolate icing

Dulce De Leche Churrdough: An all-new churrdough tossed in cinnamon sugar, decorated with swirls of cream cheese icing, topped with cookie pieces and dulce de leche drizzle

For more information, including a list of participating North Texas Krispy Kremes, click here.