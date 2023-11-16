The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Amazon and Hyundai are launching a broad, strategic partnership, including vehicle sales, on Amazon.com in 2024.

Yes, that means you’ll be able to buy a car on Amazon!

The new digital shopping experience will make it easy for customers to purchase a new car online. Hyundai will be the first brand available for purchase in the U.S. store. Once purchased, customers can either choose to pick it up or have it delivered by their local dealership.

Credit: Amazon

Starting in 2025, next-generation Hyundai vehicles will be even more interactive, with Alexa built-in for a hands-free experience to play music, set reminders, update to-do lists, and check calendars. Customers will also be able to control their smart home from the road, ask for traffic updates or weather reports and use voice-control.

“Hyundai is a very innovative company that shares Amazon’s passion for trying to make customers’ lives better and easier every day,” said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. “Our broad, strategic partnership should do just that, from changing the ease with which customers can buy vehicles online to making it simple to use Alexa in Hyundai vehicles for entertainment, shopping, smart home adjustments, and calendar checks to enabling Hyundai to transform their customer experiences and business operations by moving to AWS. We look forward to inventing together for many years.”