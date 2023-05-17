DALLAS (KDAF) — Owner’s Julian and Alexa Rodarte have opened a variety of restaurants and now they can add a new one to their list.
Temakeria is the newest sushi eatery in Trinity Groves with a twist. Inspired by wife Alexa Rodarte’s love of Japanese cuisine, the “2D” themed restaurant is completely hand drawn by Jonathan Freeman. Making it the first of its kind in Dallas.
The restaurant takes its inspiration from another viral cafe, Greem Cafe in Korea. At this eatery you can expect Japanese style temaki, ramen and sashimi paired with a patio with the perfect view of the Dallas skyline.
The name ‘Temakeria’ is inspired by the Japanese word for hand rolls ‘tamiki’ and the Spanish word for a taco spot, ‘Taqueria’.
The restaurant is now open, with bar seating included! Stay updated via their Instagram.