DALLAS (KDAF) — Owner’s Julian and Alexa Rodarte have opened a variety of restaurants and now they can add a new one to their list.

Temakeria is the newest sushi eatery in Trinity Groves with a twist. Inspired by wife Alexa Rodarte’s love of Japanese cuisine, the “2D” themed restaurant is completely hand drawn by Jonathan Freeman. Making it the first of its kind in Dallas.

Credit: Jason Byg

The restaurant takes its inspiration from another viral cafe, Greem Cafe in Korea. At this eatery you can expect Japanese style temaki, ramen and sashimi paired with a patio with the perfect view of the Dallas skyline.

Credit: Jason Byg

The name ‘Temakeria’ is inspired by the Japanese word for hand rolls ‘tamiki’ and the Spanish word for a taco spot, ‘Taqueria’.

The restaurant is now open, with bar seating included! Stay updated via their Instagram.