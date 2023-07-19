THE DALLAS BOAT SHOW–The Dallas Boat Show is an exciting event that promises to be fun for the whole family!

From July 21-23, attendees can immerse themselves in a world of boats, delicious food and drinks, local vendors, and much more. Whether you’re a boating enthusiast or just looking for a great day out, the Dallas Boat Show has something for everyone.

One of the highlights of this event is the incredible display of boats. You’ll have the opportunity to see boats galore, from sleek speedboats to luxurious yachts. Get up close and personal with these stunning vessels and marvel at their craftsmanship.

Whether you’re dreaming of owning your own boat or simply appreciate the beauty of these watercraft, the Dallas Boat Show won’t disappoint.

The Dallas Boat Show is a family-friendly event, and they’ve made it even more accessible for families with young children. Kids under the age of 5 can enter for free, making it an affordable outing for families.

Tickets for children aged 5-13 are only $6, making it a budget-friendly experience for families with older kids. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to create lasting memories with your loved ones.

To secure your spot at the Dallas Boat Show, visit the Dallas Boat Expo website and purchase your tickets.

It’s a convenient and hassle-free way to ensure you don’t miss out on all the excitement. Whether you’re a boat enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, the Dallas Boat Show is the place to be this July.

Mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable experience!