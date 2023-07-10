DALLAS(KDAF)—Get a chance to walk the Pink carpet while going to see the new Barbie movie in theaters.

There is an exciting and immersive pop-up Barbie party coming to EVO Entertainment Southlake with “Destination: Barbie Land.” The event will take place from July 19 – July 23, offering an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

The Barbie Land event promises to transport attendees into a world filled with Barbie-themed attractions, activities, and surprises. You are encouraged to come to dress as Barbie for the movie premiere.

From larger-than-life Barbie installations to interactive exhibits showcasing Barbie’s iconic fashion and accessories, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Make sure you purchase your tickets on EVO’s website before you miss out on the fun.

Here are a few must-sees at the Destination Pop!

walking the pink carpet into Barbie dreamscape vignettes.

Barbie Glam Boutique, including a glam station and larger-than-life photo installation.

Barbie Beach Club is a playful beach oasis outfitted with palm trees, light-up chairs, and photo-op installations.

Barbie Disco Dance Floor is a disco club filled with shimmering lights, groovy beats, and a pulsating dance floor.