DALLAS (KDAF) — St. Patrick’s Day has arrived here in North Texas and you might be thinking to yourself, “Where should we go eat/drink tonight?”

Well, we took a look at the top St. Patrick’s Day bars in Dallas from Yelp and we’ll list those below. You can also check out our list from TripAdvisor on the top Irish Pubs in Dallas, as well as our list of specials for St. Patrick’s Day across DFW.

Yelp’s 10 best St. Patrick Day bars in Dallas

The Old Monk, located in Lower Greenville The Crafty Irishman, located Downtown Dallas Dubliner, located in Lower Greenville Inwood Tavern, located on Inwood Road The Irishman Pub, located in North Dallas The Holy Grail Pub, located in Plano McSwiggan’s Irish Pub, The Colony The Green Elephant, located in Upper Greenville The Fillmore Pub, located in Plano J.R. Bentley’s, located in Arlington