DALLAS (KDAF) — Salty, sugary or heck, even plain. The pretzel is a simple and wonderful delicacy for lovers of carbs and it could be had any way imaginable.
Dip it in cheese, mustard, savory or sweet sauce; it truly matters not how you consume the glory of a pretzel. Tuesday, April 26 is National Pretzel Day and we looked at Yelp’s list of best spots around Dallas to help you celebrate.
- Philly Pretzel Factory
- Wetzel’s Pretzels, located in North Dallas
- Pretzels Inc Texas Twist
- Auntie Anne’s
- Dubs Tea N Eats
- Sweet Fantasy Cupcake
- Pretzel Time