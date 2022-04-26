DALLAS (KDAF) — Salty, sugary or heck, even plain. The pretzel is a simple and wonderful delicacy for lovers of carbs and it could be had any way imaginable.

Dip it in cheese, mustard, savory or sweet sauce; it truly matters not how you consume the glory of a pretzel. Tuesday, April 26 is National Pretzel Day and we looked at Yelp’s list of best spots around Dallas to help you celebrate.

Philly Pretzel Factory

Wetzel’s Pretzels, located in North Dallas

Pretzels Inc Texas Twist

Auntie Anne’s

Dubs Tea N Eats

Sweet Fantasy Cupcake

Pretzel Time