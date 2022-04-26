DALLAS (KDAF) — Salty, sugary or heck, even plain. The pretzel is a simple and wonderful delicacy for lovers of carbs and it could be had any way imaginable.

Dip it in cheese, mustard, savory or sweet sauce; it truly matters not how you consume the glory of a pretzel. Tuesday, April 26 is National Pretzel Day and we looked at Yelp’s list of best spots around Dallas to help you celebrate.

  • Philly Pretzel Factory
  • Wetzel’s Pretzels, located in North Dallas
  • Pretzels Inc Texas Twist
  • Auntie Anne’s
  • Dubs Tea N Eats
  • Sweet Fantasy Cupcake
  • Pretzel Time