KDAF (DALLAS) — National Travel and Tourism Week was just last week. If you didn’t have time to check out the attractions or tourist spots in the area, we have you covered.

Dallas is filled with so many things to see and do in the DFW metroplex area. Contrary to popular belief, we are more than just a polished skyline.

From iconic landmarks to hidden treasures, here are Dallas’ top attractions according to Yelp.

Cityscape of Fort Worth Texas at night

Old City Park, South Dallas Reunion Tower, Downtown Munster Museum, Waxahachie Fort Worth Water Gardens, Downtown Downtown Dallas Skyline, South Dallas Deep Ellum Neighborhood Historic Downtown grapevine Giant Eyeball, Downtown Pioneer Plaza Cattle Drive, Downtown Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

