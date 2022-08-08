DALLAS (KDAF) — Food around the world can be unique, fun, and different from anything you’ve ever had before; that’s what makes trying new things so fun. The best part is, that you can do that very thing right here in North Texas!
Monday, August 8 is National Mochi Day! Ever heard of it? Well, these are basically little Japanese cakes with a sticky and powdery texture that have a sweet taste. NationalToday says, “Mochi comes in different types and sizes and can be combined with other sweets such as ice cream, making it a delectable treat perfect to cap off a nice meal.”
So, we wanted to make sure you can find the very best mochi in North Texas and we found Yelp’s list of the top spots for this Japanese treat in Dallas:
- 9 Rabbits Bakery – North Dallas
- Oppa Treats
- Mochio Mochi Donut
- Mochinut
- Craft Boba Tea – Upper Greenville
- New York Bakery 2 & Korean Bakery
- Wow Donuts and Drips
- Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe
- Mitsuwa Marketplace
- Golden Crown
- Kazy’s Gourmet Shop
- H Mart – Carrollton
- Fat Straws Bubble Tea & Mochi Donuts – Richardson