DALLAS (KDAF) — Get your boots on, it’s time for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

The event will take place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 3, 2024, featuring the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, livestock and horse shows, kid-friendly activities and exhibits, live music, carnival midway and more.

“This Thing is Legendary®! It’s not just a slogan. It’s why the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is the most authentic western lifestyle experience anywhere – since 1896. It’s exciting, it’s fun, it’s 23 days of what makes Fort Worth the greatest city in Texas,” the website said.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo’s All Western Parade will still take place in downtown Fort Worth on Saturday, despite street closures related to the explosion at the Sandman Hotel earlier this week on Jan. 8.

The FWSSR announced the new parade route in a post on X. The parade will still begin at its usual location on Main and Weatherford streets, south of the Tarrant County Courthouse. From there, the parade will progress on Main to the convention center where it’ll go east toward Commerce Street. Once on Commerce Street, it’ll head back north to Weatherford Street. Reserved seating is available at the Convention Center for $15 and Sundance Square for $25.

Learn more about this year’s FWSSR events here.