DALLAS (KDAF) — Are the holidays complete without a little Country Christmas? Another drive-thru lighting event opened its doors Friday.

The pop-up is for those just a little bit further out in Seagoville, TX. The event will feature over 2.5 million led lights that is sure to turn some heads. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Right now, the company is highlighting Piccolo Zoppe Winter Circus. Which will only be here through Dec. 3. The circus will be after the drive-thru live on location.

