The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — AT&T Discovery Center will soon be home to a new restaurant in its midst.

Word on the street is Cowboy Chow will bring all things Texas to its eatery embodying what it means to live in the Lonestar state.

The menu will include steaks, enchiladas, burgers and salads according to a press release about the new venue.

We will keep you updated once we receive more information about the new Texas-themed eatery.