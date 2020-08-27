Yaser Abdel, Dallas-area taxicab driver wanted for the 2008 slayings of his two teenage daughters, arrested in Justin

A 2007 and an aged-rendering of Yaser Abdel Said (FBI Photos)

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The FBI says a Dallas-area taxicab driver wanted for the 2008 slayings of his two teenage daughters has been arrested in a small North Texas town. An FBI statement says agents arrested 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said on Wednesday in Justin, 36 miles northwest of Dallas. He had been sought since 2008 on a capital murder warrant in the fatal shootings in Irving of his daughters, 17-year-old Sarah Said and 18-year-old Amina Said. A police report at the time said a family member reported Yaser Said threatened “bodily harm” against Sarah for going on a date with a non-Muslim.

