Yaser Abdel, Dallas-area taxicab driver wanted for the 2008 slayings of his two teenage daughters, arrested in Justin

CARROLLTON, Texas (KDAF) -- Carrollton-based BuzzBallz has a unique concept - balls filled ready-made cocktails with a pop-top. But they're also unique in how they're handling the virtual learning needs of their employee's kids. This makes sense when realizing CEO Merrilee Kick was a former teacher at Plano West.

Knowing her employees, just like so many parents, will be struggling to find solutions for both working and having their kids learning virtually at home, the company created what they're calling a 'nest' in a conference room. Here they set up areas where employee's kids can come and learn virtually.