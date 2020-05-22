Wylie Mayor says women shouldn’t be allowed to lead prayer at council meetings

WYLIE, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Wylie says women shouldn’t be allowed to lead the prayer at public city council meetings because he believes it goes against the Bible.

Wylie Mayor Eric Hogue quoted two New Testament scriptures in an email sent to City Council member Jeff Forrester in which he suggested that the council select young men to lead the invocation at the next meeting on May 26.

Forrester says he hasn’t seen Hogue disparage women in his nearly five years serving on the council, but noted that he was “shocked by his response.”